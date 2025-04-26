Union Minister Sonowal Joins PM Modi at Rozgar Mela, Urges New Appointees to Fuel India's Growth
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participated in the Rozgar Mela in Guwahati. Sonowal urged newly appointed candidates to work diligently to build a stronger India. Appointment letters were handed to 207 candidates across various government organizations, reinforcing India's commitment to development and progress.
In a significant event in Guwahati, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rozgar Mela, where he addressed newly appointed candidates. Sonowal stressed the importance of commitment and dedication to the nation's growth, aligning with the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat.'
Speaking to the gathering at Kar Bhawan, Sonowal congratulated the appointees for their hard work and talent. He highlighted India's rapid development and global recognition under PM Modi's leadership. Emphasizing their role as 'soldiers of progress,' he urged them to serve with devotion and pride, upholding the nation's dignity and facing challenges boldly.
During the event, Sonowal distributed appointment letters to 207 successful candidates for positions in various Union Government organizations, such as the Central Board of Direct Tax, CRPF, and Assam Rifles. He reiterated the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' highlighting the trust placed in the youth and the crucial role they play in transforming India into a global economic leader.
