Maharashtra Farmers to Benefit from Satellite Imagery for Crop Damage Assessment

The Maharashtra government has embarked on a technological shift in the way it handles crop damage assessments, opting for satellite imagery and the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) over traditional field surveys. This move is targeted at offering precise assistance to farmers affected by natural disasters, excluding droughts, a senior official announced.

NDVI, a numerical indicator ranging from -1 to +1, assesses the presence and health of green vegetation by analyzing light absorption properties of plants. A value closer to 1 denotes healthy vegetation, while values near 0 or negative imply non-vegetated surfaces. Madhya Pradesh's successful adoption of these methods has influenced Maharashtra's full-state rollout initiative, scheduled post a three-month delay due to opposition.

The enhanced system sees satellite images captured every seven days and involves stakeholders like the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University. Moreover, officials alluded to reduced chances of inflated damage reports, a past problem facilitated by local political pressures.

