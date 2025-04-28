Goa Stands United Against Government's Betrayal
The Goa Congress urges citizens to join the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan on April 29th at Azad Maidan to protest the BJP government's failure in governance and protection of Goa's identity. The event aims to address issues like employment, drug culture, and justice for marginalized communities.
In an unprecedented move, the Goa Congress has called on citizens to participate in the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan at Azad Maidan on April 29th, to protest against the BJP government's failure in governance. This initiative aims to resist policies that undermine Goa's dignity and future, explained the party in a press statement.
The protest stands as an outcry against the current administration, which is described as a threat to Goa's identity and prosperity. The Congress claims the government has been negligent, fostering a culture of corruption and unequal service provision, leaving Goans in economic despair while favoring outsiders with employment opportunities.
Congress President Amit Patkar expressed concern over rising atrocities against women and marginalized communities, emphasizing the government's prioritization of corporate interests. The protest seeks to demand accountability and justice, envisioning a future for Goa free from governmental indifference and systematic exploitation.
