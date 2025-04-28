Left Menu

Goa Stands United Against Government's Betrayal

The Goa Congress urges citizens to join the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan on April 29th at Azad Maidan to protest the BJP government's failure in governance and protection of Goa's identity. The event aims to address issues like employment, drug culture, and justice for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:56 IST
Goa Stands United Against Government's Betrayal
Goa Congress launches historic protest to defend the future of Goa (Photo/Goa Pradesh Congress Committee). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Goa Congress has called on citizens to participate in the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan at Azad Maidan on April 29th, to protest against the BJP government's failure in governance. This initiative aims to resist policies that undermine Goa's dignity and future, explained the party in a press statement.

The protest stands as an outcry against the current administration, which is described as a threat to Goa's identity and prosperity. The Congress claims the government has been negligent, fostering a culture of corruption and unequal service provision, leaving Goans in economic despair while favoring outsiders with employment opportunities.

Congress President Amit Patkar expressed concern over rising atrocities against women and marginalized communities, emphasizing the government's prioritization of corporate interests. The protest seeks to demand accountability and justice, envisioning a future for Goa free from governmental indifference and systematic exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025