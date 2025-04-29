Left Menu

Mangaluru Dietician Under Fire for Alleged Anti-National Social Media Post

The Mangaluru Police have registered a case against a city-based dietician, Atifa, for allegedly making anti-national and anti-Hindu comments on social media. Following the viral post, swift action was taken, and her mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis. Further legal action awaits based on investigation findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:37 IST
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial case, the Mangaluru Police have officially registered a complaint against a dietician from the city, Atifa, over alleged anti-national and anti-Hindu remarks she made on a social media platform. This development was confirmed by Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal during a conversation with ANI on Tuesday.

According to Agrawal, the dietician's post gained significant attention and went viral within the city two days ago. The police promptly coordinated with her place of employment's administration before formally charging her under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators have summoned the woman for questioning and have seized the mobile device used to publish the contentious post, which is currently undergoing forensic examination. Legal repercussions will be based on the results of the ongoing inquiry.

This case emerges shortly after a related incident involving a Facebook user known as 'Nichchu Mangaluru,' who faced legal action for allegedly justifying a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Konaje Police Station filed their report upon a complaint by Satish Kumar, bolstered by screenshots of the inflammatory post as evidence, aiming to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

