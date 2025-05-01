High-Octane Encounter in Jalandhar: Notorious Criminal Sajan Nair Nabbed

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday, the Jalandhar Rural Police's CIA team successfully captured notorious criminal Sajan Nair following a high-stakes encounter near Sura village. Nair, with a chilling record of 20 heinous cases, was apprehended after a gunfight that left him with a leg injury.

SSP Harvinder Singh Virk, who led the operation, revealed the intricate details of the operation. "The Jalandhar Rural District CIA police had set up a blockade early at 5:30 AM," he explained. "Six officers of our team were on-site when they intercepted a man on a motorcycle, his face concealed. Upon signaling him to stop, he opened fire and fled, prompting a rapid pursuit."

As the situation escalated near Sura village, Nair once again fired at the police. "Despite our warnings, he did not yield," SSP Virk stated. "In self-defense, we retaliated, resulting in his injury." Nair, a resident of Amritsar, had recently been released from jail and was found in possession of three pistols and live ammunition. Investigations are ongoing, with police ensuring a tight noose around this dangerous criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)