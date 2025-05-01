Left Menu

High-Octane Encounter in Jalandhar: Notorious Criminal Sajan Nair Nabbed

The Jalandhar Rural Police captured notorious criminal Sajan Nair after an encounter near Sura village, Punjab. Nair, who has 20 serious cases against him, was injured in the leg during a gunfight, with police acting in self-defense. Three pistols and live cartridges were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:38 IST
SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday, the Jalandhar Rural Police's CIA team successfully captured notorious criminal Sajan Nair following a high-stakes encounter near Sura village. Nair, with a chilling record of 20 heinous cases, was apprehended after a gunfight that left him with a leg injury.

SSP Harvinder Singh Virk, who led the operation, revealed the intricate details of the operation. "The Jalandhar Rural District CIA police had set up a blockade early at 5:30 AM," he explained. "Six officers of our team were on-site when they intercepted a man on a motorcycle, his face concealed. Upon signaling him to stop, he opened fire and fled, prompting a rapid pursuit."

As the situation escalated near Sura village, Nair once again fired at the police. "Despite our warnings, he did not yield," SSP Virk stated. "In self-defense, we retaliated, resulting in his injury." Nair, a resident of Amritsar, had recently been released from jail and was found in possession of three pistols and live ammunition. Investigations are ongoing, with police ensuring a tight noose around this dangerous criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

