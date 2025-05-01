NHRC Probes Mid-Day Meal Fiasco After Snake Found, 100 Children Fall Ill

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated an investigation following reports that more than 100 children in Patna's Mokama area fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school contaminated by a dead snake.

The NHRC has issued notices to Bihar's Chief Secretary and the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna, demanding a comprehensive report on the incident, including the current health status of the affected children, within two weeks.

The incident, which reportedly involved about 500 children consuming the tainted meal, sparked protests as villagers blocked roads, demanding accountability for the lapse in food safety standards.

