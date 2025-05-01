NHRC Probes Mid-Day Meal Fiasco After Snake Found, 100 Children Fall Ill
Over 100 children fell ill after eating a mid-day meal contaminated with a snake in Bihar. The NHRC has taken notice, issuing notices to Bihar's Chief Secretary and Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police for a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated an investigation following reports that more than 100 children in Patna's Mokama area fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school contaminated by a dead snake.
The NHRC has issued notices to Bihar's Chief Secretary and the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna, demanding a comprehensive report on the incident, including the current health status of the affected children, within two weeks.
The incident, which reportedly involved about 500 children consuming the tainted meal, sparked protests as villagers blocked roads, demanding accountability for the lapse in food safety standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik: A Decade-Spanning Leadership in Odisha's Political Landscape
Honoring Biju Patnaik: A Legacy Remembered
Naveen Patnaik Poised for Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Political Shifts in Odisha
Naveen Patnaik Seeks Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Tributes to Late Leader
Naveen Patnaik Files for Ninth Term as BJD President