BJP's Bawankule Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Caste Census Demands

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding a timeline for the caste census, suggesting he should commend PM Modi for including it in the upcoming national census. Bawankule announced BJP's plan to celebrate this decision across Maharashtra's booth units.

Maharashtra BJP President and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in response to the Congress leader's demand for a timeframe on caste enumeration, asserting that Gandhi lacks the authority to make such demands and urging him to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to include caste enumeration in the national census.

Gandhi had previously pressed for a timeline, emphasizing the party's support for the measure but underscoring the need for clarity on its implementation schedule. Bawankule responded by announcing plans for the Maharashtra BJP to organize events across 100,000 booth units to commend Modi's decision.

This decision, agreed upon by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, underscores the government's commitment to addressing societal issues without political bias, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He highlighted that previous state-led surveys varied in transparency, necessitating a centralized approach to strengthen social and economic cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

