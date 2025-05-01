Kerala ASHA Workers' Protest: A Struggle for Fair Wages Enters New Phase
ASHA workers in Kerala, demanding better pay, have been protesting for 81 days. Despite a temporary hunger strike halt, their movement continues with a revised strategy, including a rally from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. Public support grows, with figures like Mallika Sarabhai and writer Sarah Joseph backing their cause.
On International Workers' Day, ASHA workers in Kerala heightened their protest efforts as their demonstration reached its 81st day outside the state Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The protest, advocating for improved wages and work conditions, commenced on February 10 and now stands as one of the longest-running demonstrations by ASHA workers in the region. Although the hunger strike component was concluded after 43 days, the protest is now escalating to a new phase, highlighted by a planned rally spanning from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, scheduled for May 5 to 17.
Public backing for the protest is expanding, with Mallika Sarabhai, a prominent classical dancer and chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, expressing her support via social media. In her post, she criticized the limitations on her expression and endorsed a citizen-led crowdfunding effort spearheaded by writer Sarah Joseph, which aims to supplement ASHA workers' wages. Sarabhai articulated the importance of the ASHA workers' role and the inadequate compensation they receive, underscoring her views on freedom of expression.
The ASHA workers' indefinite strike is grounded in demands for enhanced pay and better working conditions. This movement has also inspired others, including women police rank holders, to organize protests. Participants from the Women Civil Police Officer rank list, with a low appointment rate, have demonstrated in front of the Secretariat. Despite Kerala Health Department's efforts to address some demands by releasing pending dues and modifying eligibility criteria for honorarium distribution, ASHA workers remain steadfast, calling for a significant salary increase.
