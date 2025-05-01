U.S.-Ukraine Deal Paves Way for Critical Minerals Access

Ukraine and the United States have inked a significant agreement, endorsed by President Donald Trump, granting the U.S. priority access to Ukraine's critical minerals. The partnership includes a joint investment fund aimed at aiding Ukraine's reconstruction efforts amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukraine is rich in mineral resources, possessing 22 of the 34 minerals identified by the European Union as critical. Despite this wealth, much of it remains inaccessible due to Russian occupation. Key minerals like lithium and graphite are found in areas both under Ukrainian control and Russian occupancy.

The deal was signed after prolonged negotiations, showcasing the U.S. commitment to a prosperous Ukraine. However, the agreement does not contain direct security guarantees but emphasizes economic investment, posing both opportunities and challenges given the current geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)