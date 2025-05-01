Comprehensive Preparations and Devout Gatherings Mark the Start of Char Dham Yatra 2025

In anticipation of the Char Dham Yatra's commencement, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth and Additional Director General V Murugeshan conducted a thorough evaluation of preparations at Shri Badrinath Dham. They assessed key elements such as security, traffic management, communication, and crowd control, ahead of the Badrinath temple's opening on May 4.

With heightened expectations for the faithful, the Uttarakhand Police is bolstering its presence with additional forces and advanced technology. Their aim is to ensure safety and convenience for pilgrims, as the helicopter service to Shri Kedarnath Dham initiated from Sonprayag, offering an efficient travel alternative.

Pawan Rana, a helicopter operator, highlighted that ticket bookings can be made online via IRCTC or offline through district officials. Flight operations are contingent on weather, prioritizing passenger safety. Meanwhile, the Kedarnath temple, adorned with flowers, and other Dhams like Gangotri and Yamunotri, have opened with sacred rituals marking the official start of the pilgrimage season attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

