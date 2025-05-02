Left Menu

Empowering Journey: Delhi Women Embark on Haj Without Male Companions

In a promising trend for women's empowerment, 51 women pilgrims from Delhi departed for the Haj pilgrimage without male guardians this year. This reflects increasing female agency in Islamic pilgrimages. Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson and officials highlighted government support and growing enthusiasm for independent female pilgrimages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:00 IST
Empowering Journey: Delhi Women Embark on Haj Without Male Companions
51 women pilgrims from Delhi embarked on their Haj journey without a male companion (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark stride for women's empowerment, 51 female pilgrims from Delhi embarked on their Haj pilgrimage this year, devoid of male relatives as companions. This development signifies a significant shift towards independent female participation in this annual Islamic rite.

The moment was hailed by Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan as a beacon of female empowerment. 'Fifty-one women are headed for Haj from Delhi without any male relatives. It's a stellar example of women's empowerment,' Jahan remarked, adding that government instructions ensure full support and security measures for the travelers.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims at the airport, stressing the administration's commitment to facilitating smooth and secure pilgrimages. He noted, 'Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Government of India ensures a smooth, spiritually fulfilling Haj pilgrimage.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025