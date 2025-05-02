Empowering Journey: Delhi Women Embark on Haj Without Male Companions

In a landmark stride for women's empowerment, 51 female pilgrims from Delhi embarked on their Haj pilgrimage this year, devoid of male relatives as companions. This development signifies a significant shift towards independent female participation in this annual Islamic rite.

The moment was hailed by Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan as a beacon of female empowerment. 'Fifty-one women are headed for Haj from Delhi without any male relatives. It's a stellar example of women's empowerment,' Jahan remarked, adding that government instructions ensure full support and security measures for the travelers.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims at the airport, stressing the administration's commitment to facilitating smooth and secure pilgrimages. He noted, 'Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Government of India ensures a smooth, spiritually fulfilling Haj pilgrimage.'

(With inputs from agencies.)