Murder of Bajrang Dal Activist Triggers NIA Probe Demand

In the aftermath of the shocking murder of Suhas Shetty, a Bajrang Dal affiliate, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao convened a critical meeting with senior police officials in Mangaluru on Friday. The violent incident occurred while Shetty was traveling with several others when their vehicle was ambushed by a group wielding deadly weapons. Despite being rushed to AJ Hospital, Shetty succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by Mangaluru City Police.

In response, BJP State Secretary and MP from Dakshina Kannada, Brijesh Chowta, has penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for the murder investigation to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Chowta emphasized that the incident resonates deeply with the coastal Karnataka community. He described the act as part of a disturbing pattern of escalating lawlessness and radicalism in the region, reminiscent of the targeted killing of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru.

Chowta stressed the necessity for a thorough NIA probe, given the potential involvement of banned organizations like PFI. He implored for decisive action to be taken swiftly against not only the assailants but also any financiers or supporters. The murder also brings to light the associated case of Suhas Shetty, a rowdy sheeter previously accused in the Fazil murder case, who was killed by unknown individuals in Mangaluru, as reported by the local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)