Delhi Minister Rebukes Channi For Doubts on Surgical Strikes

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning the 2019 surgical strikes following the Pulwama attack, accusing the Congress party of aligning with adversary sentiments. BJP MP Sambit Patra echoed these sentiments, labeling the Congress Working Committee as the 'Pakistan Working Committee'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:22 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has fiercely criticized former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi for doubting the Indian armed forces' surgical strikes in 2019 following the Pulwama attack that killed several CRPF personnel. Sirsa condemned Channi's statements, accusing the Congress of consistently betraying national interests and aligning with adversary narratives.

Expressing his disapproval, Sirsa stated, "I strongly condemn Charanjit Singh Channi's statement. The Gandhi family and Congress members have never been loyal to India, sometimes echoing sentiments from China and Pakistan." He also expressed concern over the Congress's demands for proof of the military action.

In a similar move, BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized the Congress, branding its Working Committee as akin to a 'Pakistan Working Committee'. Patra accused the opposition of casting doubts on national defense efforts following the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and conducting a parallel press conference intended to undermine the legitimacy of the strikes.

Highlighting more of Channi's controversial remarks, it was reported that he doubted whether any strikes had taken place, questioning the lack of visible evidence. At a media briefing, Channi insisted he has repeatedly asked for proof of the strikes, suggesting transparency to attend to the public's wounds and demanding accountability for the recent Pahalgam Terrorist Attack perpetrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

