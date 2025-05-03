Tragic Discovery: Teenage Girl Found Hanging in Delhi's Japanese Park

A teenage girl was tragically found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Japanese Park early Saturday morning. The incident, discovered at 06:45 am, prompted an immediate response from law enforcement and highlighted the sombre realities of potential suicide cases in the city.

Authorities from Prashant Vihar police station quickly arrived on the scene, responding to the distressing call. Utilizing her dupatta, the deceased had used the tree as a means to end her life, according to the initial police reports. The identity of the young girl remains unknown as officials continue their efforts to uncover further details.

As investigations continue, teams from the Crime Branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been deployed to assist in discerning the circumstances surrounding this case. The Delhi Police emphasized the priority of establishing the teenage girl's identity and understanding the factors leading to this tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)