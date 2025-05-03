Left Menu

Farmers' Crisis Unfolds in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls for Immediate Government Action

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses the TDP-led NDA government of neglecting Andhra Pradesh farmers by failing to secure minimum support prices, leading to financial distress. Reddy contrasts this with past YSRCP policies that allocated substantial funds for farmer support. He demands government intervention to stabilize crop prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:41 IST
Farmers' Crisis Unfolds in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls for Immediate Government Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led NDA government for failing to protect Andhra Pradesh farmers with adequate minimum support prices (MSP). He claims this neglect has plunged farmers into financial distress, pushing them to protest.

Reddy contrasts this with the previous YSRCP regime's actions, which allocated substantial funds to stabilize prices and support farmers. He argues that the current administration's budget allocation for farmer support is grossly insufficient.

With a significant portion of Andhra Pradesh's population dependent on agriculture, Reddy warns that the state's inaction risks a crisis. He calls for immediate government intervention to ensure adequate MSP for all crops and secure livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

