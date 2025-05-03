Farmers' Crisis Unfolds in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls for Immediate Government Action
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses the TDP-led NDA government of neglecting Andhra Pradesh farmers by failing to secure minimum support prices, leading to financial distress. Reddy contrasts this with past YSRCP policies that allocated substantial funds for farmer support. He demands government intervention to stabilize crop prices.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led NDA government for failing to protect Andhra Pradesh farmers with adequate minimum support prices (MSP). He claims this neglect has plunged farmers into financial distress, pushing them to protest.
Reddy contrasts this with the previous YSRCP regime's actions, which allocated substantial funds to stabilize prices and support farmers. He argues that the current administration's budget allocation for farmer support is grossly insufficient.
With a significant portion of Andhra Pradesh's population dependent on agriculture, Reddy warns that the state's inaction risks a crisis. He calls for immediate government intervention to ensure adequate MSP for all crops and secure livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
