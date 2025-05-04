Controversy Erupts as Ex-CM Questions India's 2019 Air Strikes

In a blistering condemnation, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticized ex-Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his controversial remarks concerning the 2019 air strikes by the Indian armed forces.

Krishnam accused Channi of aligning with 'terrorists and separatists' and questioned the former Chief Minister's skepticism toward the military's actions following the devastating Pulwama attack.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of duplicity, Krishnam suggested that Gandhi undermined Prime Minister Modi while encouraging intra-party support for Pakistan. Channi's demands for proof of past surgical strikes have intensified tensions, with political figures like Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa slamming the Congress's stance.

