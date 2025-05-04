Tragedy at Jamshedpur Hospital: Accusations Fly Over Collapse
BJP's Pratul Shehdeo criticized the Jharkhand government following a tragic building collapse at MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur, which killed two people. He claims the system is responsible for these 'deliberate murders.' CM Hemant Soren has expressed sorrow and announced steps to prevent future incidents.
In a blistering critique, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shehdeo has held the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government accountable for the tragic building collapse at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Two people lost their lives when a dilapidated building section gave way on Saturday evening.
Speaking with ANI, Shehdeo labeled the incident as the system's 'deliberate murder' of impoverished citizens, citing that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's admission of the building's dilapidated state meant that authorities were aware yet negligent.
The collapse trapped 15 people, with 12 rescued so far. CM Soren has expressed his condolences and initiated an inquiry with assurances of actions to avert future tragedies, while Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced compensation for victims.
