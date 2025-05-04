Left Menu

Tragedy at Jamshedpur Hospital: Accusations Fly Over Collapse

BJP's Pratul Shehdeo criticized the Jharkhand government following a tragic building collapse at MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur, which killed two people. He claims the system is responsible for these 'deliberate murders.' CM Hemant Soren has expressed sorrow and announced steps to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:25 IST
Tragedy at Jamshedpur Hospital: Accusations Fly Over Collapse
BJP spokesperson Pratul Shehdeo (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering critique, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shehdeo has held the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government accountable for the tragic building collapse at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Two people lost their lives when a dilapidated building section gave way on Saturday evening.

Speaking with ANI, Shehdeo labeled the incident as the system's 'deliberate murder' of impoverished citizens, citing that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's admission of the building's dilapidated state meant that authorities were aware yet negligent.

The collapse trapped 15 people, with 12 rescued so far. CM Soren has expressed his condolences and initiated an inquiry with assurances of actions to avert future tragedies, while Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced compensation for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025