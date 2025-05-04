Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Send Off First Hajj Pilgrims with Prayers for Peace

In a significant event, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside Governor Manoj Sinha, bid farewell to the first group of Hajj pilgrims from the region on Sunday at Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar.

A total of 3,372 pilgrims, including 242 from Ladakh, are set to embark on the holy journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which includes 3,622 pilgrims in total, with flights scheduled until May 15. No flights are set for May 5 and May 6, but they will continue thereafter.

Amidst the profound atmosphere, pilgrims, including Malik Abrar Altaf, expressed emotional sentiments about undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage, emphasizing prayers for peace in tumultuous Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)