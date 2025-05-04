Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Send Off First Hajj Pilgrims with Prayers for Peace
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Governor Manoj Sinha bid farewell to the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia. With 3,372 participants in total, the pilgrims aim to fulfill the sacred Islamic duty while offering prayers for peace and prosperity in Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside Governor Manoj Sinha, bid farewell to the first group of Hajj pilgrims from the region on Sunday at Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar.
A total of 3,372 pilgrims, including 242 from Ladakh, are set to embark on the holy journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which includes 3,622 pilgrims in total, with flights scheduled until May 15. No flights are set for May 5 and May 6, but they will continue thereafter.
Amidst the profound atmosphere, pilgrims, including Malik Abrar Altaf, expressed emotional sentiments about undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage, emphasizing prayers for peace in tumultuous Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hajj
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Omar Abdullah
- Manoj Sinha
- pilgrims
- Mecca
- Srinagar
- Saudi Arabia
- peace
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
India Urges Caution: Rise in Online Fraud Targeting Char Dham Pilgrims
Beware of Online Booking Scams Targeting Pilgrims and Tourists, Warns I4C
Kashmir Flights Grounded: Weather Chaos at Srinagar Airport
Gujarat Pilgrims Rescued in Ramban Landslide
Gujarat Pilgrims Safe After Ramban Landslide: Swift Action Ensures Their Safety