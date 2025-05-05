Left Menu

Controversial Remarks: Congress Criticised Over Rafale Comment

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang slammed Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai for his remark on Rafale jets, labeling it treason. Sarang condemned Congress for allegedly undermining the army amid national support. Amid criticism, Rai's comments also linked to inaction over Pahalgam terror attack. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced fresh scrutiny over 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:34 IST
Controversial Remarks: Congress Criticised Over Rafale Comment
MP Minister Vishvas Sarang (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang on Monday criticized Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai over his remarks regarding Rafale jets, describing such comments about Indian Air Force aircraft as treasonous. Sarang expressed astonishment at Congress's stance at a time when the nation stands united with the Indian Army.

He accused Congress of aligning with Pakistan's agenda and consistently undermining the country's military forces. Sarang referenced previous incidents, including a Punjab Congress MP questioning air strikes, asserting that judgments against India's defense actions are unwarranted and betray national interests.

Ajay Rai faced backlash after mocking the government's response to terrorism, highlighting underutilization of Rafale jets. Sarang further reacted to a resurfaced video of Rahul Gandhi, urging Congress to address historical allegations tied to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, emphasizing accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025