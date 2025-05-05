Controversial Remarks: Congress Criticised Over Rafale Comment

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang on Monday criticized Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai over his remarks regarding Rafale jets, describing such comments about Indian Air Force aircraft as treasonous. Sarang expressed astonishment at Congress's stance at a time when the nation stands united with the Indian Army.

He accused Congress of aligning with Pakistan's agenda and consistently undermining the country's military forces. Sarang referenced previous incidents, including a Punjab Congress MP questioning air strikes, asserting that judgments against India's defense actions are unwarranted and betray national interests.

Ajay Rai faced backlash after mocking the government's response to terrorism, highlighting underutilization of Rafale jets. Sarang further reacted to a resurfaced video of Rahul Gandhi, urging Congress to address historical allegations tied to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, emphasizing accountability.

