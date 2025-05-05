Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Reform: New Laws Aim for Justice Over Punishment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of three new criminal laws in India, focusing on justice over punishment. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized MedLEaPR, a transformative initiative for improving the justice system's efficiency and transparency, launched in line with these reforms.

Updated: 05-05-2025 18:07 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at the MHA for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over an important meeting on Monday in Delhi to assess the implementation of three newly introduced criminal laws. The meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The laws under discussion—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—aim to replace outdated colonial-era laws with a modern judicial framework. Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, the reforms focus on elevating a justice-centric approach, encapsulated in the theme "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice."

In a related development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the potential of MedLEaPR, launched to enhance the medico-legal and postmortem processes. Gupta underscored the urgency to eliminate delays, discrepancies, and inefficiencies in the current system, noting that MedLEaPR would introduce significant improvements through digital integration and better coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

