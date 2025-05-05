Amit Shah Leads Reform: New Laws Aim for Justice Over Punishment
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of three new criminal laws in India, focusing on justice over punishment. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized MedLEaPR, a transformative initiative for improving the justice system's efficiency and transparency, launched in line with these reforms.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over an important meeting on Monday in Delhi to assess the implementation of three newly introduced criminal laws. The meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.
The laws under discussion—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—aim to replace outdated colonial-era laws with a modern judicial framework. Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, the reforms focus on elevating a justice-centric approach, encapsulated in the theme "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice."
In a related development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the potential of MedLEaPR, launched to enhance the medico-legal and postmortem processes. Gupta underscored the urgency to eliminate delays, discrepancies, and inefficiencies in the current system, noting that MedLEaPR would introduce significant improvements through digital integration and better coordination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah's Frustration Mounts Amid Delhi Flight Diversion
Gujarat Titans Soar to IPL 2025 Summit with Commanding Win Over Delhi Capitals
Flight Diversions and Delays: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Delhi Airport Operations
Delhi's Transparency Drive: Over 1,000 GPS-Tracked Water Tankers Launched
Delhi's Crime Surge: A Tale of Two Tactics