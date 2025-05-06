Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Ambitious Profit Target for 2030

Jammu and Kashmir Bank aspires to reach a Rs 5,000-crore profit by 2030, leveraging diversification and boosting support for the agriculture sector to achieve this goal, according to Managing Director Amitava Chatterjee. The bank aims to expand beyond local economies and explore growth in other Indian states.

Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:22 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Bank, aiming for aggressive growth, aspires to achieve a Rs 5,000-crore profit milestone by 2030, says Managing Director Amitava Chatterjee.

The bank emphasizes its commitment to bolster the agriculture sector alongside expanding its geographic footprint across India in line with its diversification strategy.

Reporting an 18% rise in net profits to Rs 2,082.46 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, the bank aims to continue its upward trajectory by focusing on supporting local economies and leveraging the new YUVA scheme to empower regional youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

