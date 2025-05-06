Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Ambitious Profit Target for 2030
Jammu and Kashmir Bank aspires to reach a Rs 5,000-crore profit by 2030, leveraging diversification and boosting support for the agriculture sector to achieve this goal, according to Managing Director Amitava Chatterjee. The bank aims to expand beyond local economies and explore growth in other Indian states.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank, aiming for aggressive growth, aspires to achieve a Rs 5,000-crore profit milestone by 2030, says Managing Director Amitava Chatterjee.
The bank emphasizes its commitment to bolster the agriculture sector alongside expanding its geographic footprint across India in line with its diversification strategy.
Reporting an 18% rise in net profits to Rs 2,082.46 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, the bank aims to continue its upward trajectory by focusing on supporting local economies and leveraging the new YUVA scheme to empower regional youth.
