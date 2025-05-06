Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Ambitious Profit Target for 2030

Jammu and Kashmir Bank, aiming for aggressive growth, aspires to achieve a Rs 5,000-crore profit milestone by 2030, says Managing Director Amitava Chatterjee.

The bank emphasizes its commitment to bolster the agriculture sector alongside expanding its geographic footprint across India in line with its diversification strategy.

Reporting an 18% rise in net profits to Rs 2,082.46 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, the bank aims to continue its upward trajectory by focusing on supporting local economies and leveraging the new YUVA scheme to empower regional youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)