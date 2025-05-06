EU Aims to Untangle Energy Dependency with Russian Gas Ban Plans

The European Union is preparing to unveil ambitious plans aimed at cutting its energy ties with Russia by introducing a ban on new Russian gas agreements as soon as next year. According to three EU officials, the blueprint suggests completely phasing out existing contracts by 2027.

The proposal, which will be made public on Tuesday, includes an immediate halt to new Russian gas import deals by the end of 2025, followed by a comprehensive legal strategy to ban existing Russian gas and liquid natural gas imports by 2027. These plans require a green light from the European Parliament and a majority of EU countries before coming into effect.

While sanctions have already been placed on Russian coal and oil imports, gas remains a contentious issue due to dependencies by countries like Slovakia and Hungary. Around 19% of Europe's gas currently originates from Russia, with alternative sources being sought. The EU is also keen on exploring increased LNG purchases from the United States as part of its broader strategy.

