Moldova's GDP Forecast Slashed: Economic Outlook Dims
Moldova's Ministry for Economic Development has downgraded the country's GDP growth forecast from 3% to 2%. This adjustment reflects economic challenges that the nation is currently facing. The revised forecast signals potential headwinds in the national economy, necessitating adaptations in policy and strategic planning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
The Ministry for Economic Development announced on Tuesday a revision in Moldova's GDP growth forecast, lowering it from a previously expected 3% to 2%.
This change highlights the economic hurdles that Moldova must navigate in the coming months. It underscores the need for policy adjustments to mitigate the impact on the economy.
Experts are voicing concerns about the country's capability to adapt to these new economic predictions, emphasizing strategic directives to address potential financial challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit
Union Health Ministry Observes World Liver Day 2025 with Pledge, Camp, and Awareness Drive
Skyrocketing Tractor Sales: India Gears Up for Record Growth by 2026
PM Modi Champions Holistic Development and Civil Service Reforms for Future India
Hyundai's Dominance in Indian SUV Market: A Landmark Growth