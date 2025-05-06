Moldova's GDP Forecast Slashed: Economic Outlook Dims

The Ministry for Economic Development announced on Tuesday a revision in Moldova's GDP growth forecast, lowering it from a previously expected 3% to 2%.

This change highlights the economic hurdles that Moldova must navigate in the coming months. It underscores the need for policy adjustments to mitigate the impact on the economy.

Experts are voicing concerns about the country's capability to adapt to these new economic predictions, emphasizing strategic directives to address potential financial challenges.

