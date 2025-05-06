Left Menu

Moldova's GDP Forecast Slashed: Economic Outlook Dims

Moldova's Ministry for Economic Development has downgraded the country's GDP growth forecast from 3% to 2%. This adjustment reflects economic challenges that the nation is currently facing. The revised forecast signals potential headwinds in the national economy, necessitating adaptations in policy and strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:49 IST
Moldova's GDP Forecast Slashed: Economic Outlook Dims
Euro zone economic growth Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Moldova

The Ministry for Economic Development announced on Tuesday a revision in Moldova's GDP growth forecast, lowering it from a previously expected 3% to 2%.

This change highlights the economic hurdles that Moldova must navigate in the coming months. It underscores the need for policy adjustments to mitigate the impact on the economy.

Experts are voicing concerns about the country's capability to adapt to these new economic predictions, emphasizing strategic directives to address potential financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025