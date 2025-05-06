Left Menu

KT Rama Rao Calls for Unity in Mock Drills Amid National Shock from Pahalgam Attack

KT Rama Rao, BRS Working President, urges citizens to engage in nationwide mock drills organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs following the Pahalgam terror attack. The initiative aims to assess and enhance Civil Defence readiness across cities, emphasizing national security and community participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:02 IST
KT Rama Rao Calls for Unity in Mock Drills Amid National Shock from Pahalgam Attack
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday called upon citizens to actively engage in nationwide mock drills organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This appeal comes in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which has left the nation in a state of collective disbelief and mourning.

Speaking in Hyderabad, Rao denounced the Pahalgam terrorist act as 'reprehensible' and emphasized the importance of national unity and security. He asserted that citizens must rally behind any decisive actions taken by the Union government against terrorism. Highlighting the significance of these mock drills, Rao stated they are crucial for enhancing the country's security preparedness.

The Union Home Ministry has scheduled mock drills for May 7, aiming to boost Civil Defence readiness. These drills are set to include activities such as operationalizing air raid warning sirens and training civilians across states. This initiative underscores the importance of collective responsibility and preparedness at all levels, from the state to the village. The attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, propelling the government to vow strict consequences for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025