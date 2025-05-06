KT Rama Rao Calls for Unity in Mock Drills Amid National Shock from Pahalgam Attack

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday called upon citizens to actively engage in nationwide mock drills organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This appeal comes in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which has left the nation in a state of collective disbelief and mourning.

Speaking in Hyderabad, Rao denounced the Pahalgam terrorist act as 'reprehensible' and emphasized the importance of national unity and security. He asserted that citizens must rally behind any decisive actions taken by the Union government against terrorism. Highlighting the significance of these mock drills, Rao stated they are crucial for enhancing the country's security preparedness.

The Union Home Ministry has scheduled mock drills for May 7, aiming to boost Civil Defence readiness. These drills are set to include activities such as operationalizing air raid warning sirens and training civilians across states. This initiative underscores the importance of collective responsibility and preparedness at all levels, from the state to the village. The attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, propelling the government to vow strict consequences for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)