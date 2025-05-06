Left Menu

Czech Court Halts CEZ's $18 Billion Nuclear Deal Amid French Challenge

A Czech court has temporarily blocked CEZ from finalizing an $18 billion contract with South Korea's KHNP to build a nuclear plant due to a complaint from losing bidder, France's EDF. The decision comes after EDF challenged the competition authority's ruling and is also pursuing the case with the European Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:00 IST
Czech Court Halts CEZ's $18 Billion Nuclear Deal Amid French Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Czech court has intervened in a major energy deal by blocking electricity firm CEZ from proceeding with a potential $18 billion contract with South Korea's KHNP. The court's decision follows a formal complaint by French company EDF, which lost the bid.

EDF is contesting the Czech competition regulator UOHS's prior rejection of its appeal concerning the tender to supply two nuclear reactors, which form a critical segment of the Czech Republic's strategy to transition away from coal-based energy. The contract was scheduled to be signed with KHNP this week.

The Brno Regional Court noted that signing the contract would eliminate any chance for EDF to win the contract, should the legal ruling eventually be in its favor. Meanwhile, the government has taken an 80% stake in CEZ subsidiary EDU II, to alleviate financial pressure on CEZ. EDF is simultaneously pursuing its case with the European Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025