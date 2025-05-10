Left Menu

Combatting Stubble Burning: A Fresh Approach to Air Quality Management

To combat air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management has directed Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to establish 'Parali Protection Forces' to prevent stubble burning. The states must map farms, review crop residue management machinery, and improve paddy straw management through innovative strategies and real-time monitoring.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated that Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh form 'parali protection forces' at district and block levels. The goal is to prevent the persistent issue of stubble burning, a major contributor to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR area.

To achieve this, the CAQM has called for the mapping of farms in these regions to identify the best strategies for handling paddy stubble. These include crop diversification, in-situ management, and repurposing straw as fodder. The newly constituted forces would comprise police and agricultural officers, who will patrol and enforce regulations.

Farmers caught burning stubble face consequences, such as 'Red Entries' in records and environmental penalties. States must review and update crop residue management equipment, ensuring that small farmers have access to necessary resources, including rent-free machines and adequate storage solutions. Additionally, a transparent online platform will be created for real-time monitoring.

Latest News

