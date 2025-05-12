Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Dholera: Three Dead, Two Critical

A fatal collision in Dholera, Gujarat, resulted in three deaths and left two individuals critically injured. The injured are receiving treatment. Official statements are pending further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Dholera town, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, as a fatal car collision claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others critically injured. The incident was reported by authorities on Monday.

The Superintendent of Police of Ahmedabad Rural confirmed the heartbreaking details, noting two critically injured persons are undergoing hospital treatment.

While the community reels from the impact, authorities anticipate releasing a more comprehensive report on the incident soon, as investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

