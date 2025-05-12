Tragic Collision in Dholera: Three Dead, Two Critical

Tragedy struck in Dholera town, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, as a fatal car collision claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others critically injured. The incident was reported by authorities on Monday.

The Superintendent of Police of Ahmedabad Rural confirmed the heartbreaking details, noting two critically injured persons are undergoing hospital treatment.

While the community reels from the impact, authorities anticipate releasing a more comprehensive report on the incident soon, as investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)