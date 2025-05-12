Global Economic Relief: U.S.-China Tariff Suspension Sparks Market Rally

In a significant shift, global shares climbed robustly as both the U.S. and China decided to reduce reciprocal tariffs temporarily. This move, announced after pivotal talks in Geneva, helped reinvigorate market confidence and sent safe-haven currencies on a downward trajectory.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw substantial gains, reflecting trader optimism. Concurrently, the dollar surged against major currencies, pushing gold prices into retreat after peaking last month. Analysts highlighted the positive impact of the tariff suspension on the market's outlook even as some cautioned about enduring trade tensions between the two nations.

While many investors showed confidence in the economic upturn, concerns lingered about the broader economic implications of existing tariffs. The temporary reprieve may not quell long-term fears, especially if the trade dialogue fails to produce lasting solutions. The evolving landscape shows potential risks and rewards in this heated economic saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)