CM Rekha Gupta's Vision: Solar Energy and Electric Buses for a Greener Delhi

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, visited the North Guruvayurappan Temple in the national capital, offering prayers and congratulating South Indian families on their temple's anniversary. Gupta emphasized Delhi's unity and inclusiveness, assuring support from the Delhi government.

The visit coincided with the unveiling of a 500 KW solar energy plant project at the Delhi Legislative Assembly by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's green energy vision. Saxena remarked on the Assembly's rich heritage and the significance of launching a green energy project there.

Chief Minister Gupta outlined her government's plans to establish a solar energy network across Delhi to foster an eco-friendly environment. She announced the introduction of 2,080 electric buses to promote sustainable transport, highlighting the efforts to make the Delhi Assembly paperless under the Legislative Assembly Speaker's leadership.

