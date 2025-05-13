Left Menu

CM Rekha Gupta's Vision: Solar Energy and Electric Buses for a Greener Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the North Guruvayurappan Temple, expressing support for South Indian families. At the Delhi Assembly, she announced a 500 KW solar energy plant, part of PM Modi's vision for green energy. Gupta aims to enhance Delhi's sustainability with a solar network and 2,080 electric buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:35 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, visited the North Guruvayurappan Temple in the national capital, offering prayers and congratulating South Indian families on their temple's anniversary. Gupta emphasized Delhi's unity and inclusiveness, assuring support from the Delhi government.

The visit coincided with the unveiling of a 500 KW solar energy plant project at the Delhi Legislative Assembly by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's green energy vision. Saxena remarked on the Assembly's rich heritage and the significance of launching a green energy project there.

Chief Minister Gupta outlined her government's plans to establish a solar energy network across Delhi to foster an eco-friendly environment. She announced the introduction of 2,080 electric buses to promote sustainable transport, highlighting the efforts to make the Delhi Assembly paperless under the Legislative Assembly Speaker's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

