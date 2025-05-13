Left Menu

Landmark U.S.-Saudi Defense Pact Seals $142 Billion Deal

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have finalized a $142 billion defense agreement, part of a broader $600 billion Saudi investment in the U.S. This deal includes significant purchases of GE gas turbines and Boeing aircraft, showcasing deepening economic ties.

In a historic collaboration, the United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a defense sales agreement valued at nearly $142 billion, providing Riyadh access to advanced U.S. military equipment and services.

This pivotal deal forms part of a grander $600 billion Saudi investment strategy in the United States, according to a White House factsheet.

In addition to defense, the agreement encompasses GE gas turbines and energy solutions valued at $14.2 billion, and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft purchases worth $4.8 billion, reinforcing economic relations during President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

