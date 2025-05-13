European Sanctions Strategy Faces Roadblocks

European leaders have issued a stern warning to Russia, promising substantial sanctions if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, this move encounters considerable hurdles, notably the necessity of U.S. cooperation, as diplomats and officials have indicated.

The announcement, made by leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland during a gathering in Kyiv, has not swayed Putin, who instead proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. The situation is complicated by U.S. President Donald Trump's support for such talks, which contrasts with the European stance.

Within the EU, delivering on these threats involves complex negotiations, particularly as agreement among its 27 members becomes increasingly challenging. Hungarian resistance, due to its close ties with Moscow, exemplifies these difficulties. While European officials seek coordination with the U.S. for further sanctions, Trump's commitment remains uncertain.

