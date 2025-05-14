GE Vernova India: Powering the Future with Rs 140 Crore Grid Infrastructure Investment
GE Vernova is investing Rs 140 crore in India to expand its manufacturing capabilities and support the country's energy transition. The focus will be on advanced grid technologies like HVDC and FACTS that stabilize power grids and optimize renewable energy integration. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance regional manufacturing capacities.
GE Vernova announced plans to inject Rs 140 crore into its Indian subsidiary, GE Vernova T&D India, to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across the nation. The investment is aimed at meeting the rising demand for advanced grid infrastructure while supporting India's energy transition and export needs.
The expansion will concentrate on cutting-edge technologies like High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS). These are essential for stabilizing power grids and integrating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into urban areas.
Aimed to be part of a broader 'Asia for Asia' strategy, the expansion involves setting up new manufacturing lines in Chennai and establishing an engineering and test lab in Noida. These developments align with India's ambition to lead in renewable energy, leveraging 'Make in India' technologies.
