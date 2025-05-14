Left Menu

Helicopter Services Resume and Schools Reopen Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Helicopter services to the Vaishno Devi shrine have resumed after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following recent hostilities. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir's border areas are reopening, indicating a return to normalcy for students and residents after days of tension.

Helicopter services from Katra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan resume (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Normalcy is returning to the region of Jammu and Kashmir as helicopter services from Katra to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine have resumed. The services were suspended due to hostilities between India and Pakistan, but an agreement to cease military action has led to their restoration.

Students in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district are heading back to school, marking a significant step towards routine. The Directorate of School Education in Jammu confirmed that educational institutions in certain border areas will reopen on May 15, offering relief to both students and parents.

For regions such as Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch, schools will reopen, signaling a move towards restoring normalcy and the uninterrupted continuation of education for students in these border areas.

After being closed for safety reasons and heightened tensions, both government and private schools have reopened, providing assurance and relief to residents. This resumption indicates a positive shift back to regular life after a period of uncertainty.

The tensions were a result of India's response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. Following precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure by Indian forces, which led to significant casualties, the situation had escalated into military hostility.

An understanding between the Indian and Pakistani DGMOs resulted in a halt to firing and military actions, paving the way for resumption of services and reopening of schools. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

