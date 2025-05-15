Maharashtra's Deputy CM Advocates for Boycott of Turkish Goods Amid Local Elections

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde openly endorsed the boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani products, attributing Turkey's alignment with Pakistan as a 'sin.' His statements came during an Urban Development Department workshop in Pune, amidst the preparation for the state's local body elections.

Addressing the press, Shinde commended traders boycotting Turkish goods, highlighting the gravity of Turkey's support for Pakistan, a nation alleged to have attacked Indian citizens. He claimed the traders' actions were justified, emphasizing that no harm would come to those receiving threats. The move was also praised as a patriotic gesture by Rajasthan traders boycotting Turkish marble and Azerbaijani apples.

Shinde applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stance against Pakistan, acknowledging his efforts to teach the neighboring country a lesson. On the electoral front, he reassured that the government was aligning with Supreme Court directives for upcoming local elections, expressing confidence in Mahayuti's victory.

The workshop at Pune's Yashada saw attendance from municipal commissioners and officers across Maharashtra, discussing urban development challenges and the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR). Shinde stressed balanced city growth and prioritizing citizen rights in developmental decisions under the PMRD scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)