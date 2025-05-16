Career Guidance Fair Sparks Educational Enhancements in Delhi

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee took a significant step in aiding the future of Class 12 students by organizing the 'Career Guidance and Counselling Fair 2025' at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib. On Thursday, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood praised the initiative, highlighting the government's efforts to collaborate with educational bodies.

Minister Sood stated that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the Delhi government will support efforts to enhance teacher capacity in schools managed by the committee. This initiative coincides with the recent release of Class 12 CBSE exam results, where 88.39% of students passed, with girls outperforming boys.

In the recent CBSE outcome report, Vijayawada stood out with a 99.60% passing rate among Class 12, whereas Prayagraj was at the bottom with 80% success. Similarly, Class 10 results recorded a 93.66% overall pass rate. Thiruvananthapuram achieved a remarkable 99.70% on regional performance, contrasting with Guwahati's 84.14%.

(With inputs from agencies.)