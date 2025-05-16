Left Menu

Trump's Bold Trade Projections: Iran Seeking U.S. Partnership

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Iran's interest in trading with the United States, highlighting trade as a means to settle scores and foster peace. Trump emphasized his willingness to strike a deal with Iran, ensuring mutual satisfaction in future agreements.

Updated: 16-05-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran is keen on trading with the United States. This statement was made during an interview with Fox News, excerpts of which were released on Friday.

Trump, speaking before departing Abu Dhabi after a Middle East visit, emphasized his strategic use of trade to settle international disputes and promote peace. 'Iran wants to trade with us, OK? If you can believe that I'm OK with that,' Trump stated.

The President underscored his intention to negotiate a favorable deal with Iran, asserting, 'I've told Iran, we make a deal. You're going to be really - you're going to be very happy.' The comment ties into his broader agenda of pushing for a nuclear agreement.

