Trump's Bold Trade Projections: Iran Seeking U.S. Partnership

In a significant revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran is keen on trading with the United States. This statement was made during an interview with Fox News, excerpts of which were released on Friday.

Trump, speaking before departing Abu Dhabi after a Middle East visit, emphasized his strategic use of trade to settle international disputes and promote peace. 'Iran wants to trade with us, OK? If you can believe that I'm OK with that,' Trump stated.

The President underscored his intention to negotiate a favorable deal with Iran, asserting, 'I've told Iran, we make a deal. You're going to be really - you're going to be very happy.' The comment ties into his broader agenda of pushing for a nuclear agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)