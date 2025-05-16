Stalled Diplomacy: Russia and Ukraine Meet for Direct Talks Amid Tense Standoff
Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in Turkey after a three-year pause. The discussions quickly hit a deadlock over Moscow's demands, which Ukraine called outlandish. Expectations of progress remain low, with U.S. and Ukrainian leaders emphasizing the need for a ceasefire and imposing sanctions if Russia stalls.
In a significant diplomatic effort, Russia and Ukraine convened their first face-to-face dialogue in over three years at a palace in Turkey. The meeting, lasting under two hours, revealed a stark divide between the contenders, with Ukraine branding Russia's demands as unrealistic and non-constructive.
The dialogue unfolded against United States President Donald Trump's skepticism of any substantial progress without a bilateral meeting involving him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the necessity for an 'unconditional and honest ceasefire' to halt ongoing fatalities, warning of enhanced sanctions otherwise.
Both countries face external pressure to conclude the conflict, with no immediate resumption of talks indicated. Concurrently, Russia emphasizes a diplomatic end to the war but raises concerns about Ukraine's potential military fortification. The discussions echo early 2022 negotiations that were disadvantageous for Ukraine, as Russia seeks territorial concessions and Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO ambitions.
