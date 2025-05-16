Stalled Diplomacy: Russia and Ukraine Meet for Direct Talks Amid Tense Standoff

In a significant diplomatic effort, Russia and Ukraine convened their first face-to-face dialogue in over three years at a palace in Turkey. The meeting, lasting under two hours, revealed a stark divide between the contenders, with Ukraine branding Russia's demands as unrealistic and non-constructive.

The dialogue unfolded against United States President Donald Trump's skepticism of any substantial progress without a bilateral meeting involving him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the necessity for an 'unconditional and honest ceasefire' to halt ongoing fatalities, warning of enhanced sanctions otherwise.

Both countries face external pressure to conclude the conflict, with no immediate resumption of talks indicated. Concurrently, Russia emphasizes a diplomatic end to the war but raises concerns about Ukraine's potential military fortification. The discussions echo early 2022 negotiations that were disadvantageous for Ukraine, as Russia seeks territorial concessions and Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)