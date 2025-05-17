Left Menu

Bihar's Patna Junction Unveils Multi-Modal Hub & Subway

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated a multi-modal hub and subway at Patna Junction, enhancing public infrastructure. The project, part of the Patna Smart City Mission, aims to modernize passenger facilities. The cabinet also approved renaming Gaya town to Gaya Ji, acknowledging its historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:19 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/X@samrat4bjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially opened a new multi-modal hub and pedestrian subway linking Patna Junction to Bakri Bazar on Saturday. Expressing joy over the project's completion, Kumar highlighted the infrastructure's importance in facilitating the public.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, present at the event, shared on X that the development aligns with the 'Patna Smart City Mission Project' and enhances modern passenger amenities.

In a separate cabinet decision, Gaya town will now be known as 'Gaya Ji,' a move aimed at honoring local sentiments and the town's historic and religious relevance. Janata Dal United's Sanjay Kumar Jha praised the renaming in his post on X, attributing the decision to CM Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

