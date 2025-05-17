Bihar's Patna Junction Unveils Multi-Modal Hub & Subway

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially opened a new multi-modal hub and pedestrian subway linking Patna Junction to Bakri Bazar on Saturday. Expressing joy over the project's completion, Kumar highlighted the infrastructure's importance in facilitating the public.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, present at the event, shared on X that the development aligns with the 'Patna Smart City Mission Project' and enhances modern passenger amenities.

In a separate cabinet decision, Gaya town will now be known as 'Gaya Ji,' a move aimed at honoring local sentiments and the town's historic and religious relevance. Janata Dal United's Sanjay Kumar Jha praised the renaming in his post on X, attributing the decision to CM Kumar's leadership.

