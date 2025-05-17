Monsoon Marches Forward as Heatwaves Grip Northwest India

The Southwest Monsoon is making strides, advancing over various parts of the Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman region, reports the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meteorologists predict the monsoon will continue to advance further in the coming days, spreading over more parts of the region.

Meanwhile, temperatures soared to 45°C in parts of Northwest India, with IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar warning of an impending heatwave in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued, with light rain expected by May 22, offering some respite from the scorching temperatures.

The IMD also forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the nation over the next five days. While Delhi experienced relief through rain showers yesterday, more precipitation is on the horizon, with temperatures predicted to dip to 37-39°C as storms develop.

