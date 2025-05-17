Left Menu

Monsoon Marches Forward as Heatwaves Grip Northwest India

The Southwest Monsoon has progressed further into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, while heatwaves persist in Northwest India with temperatures hitting 45°C. The India Meteorological Department forecasts rain for Delhi, offering relief from the heat, and predicts continued storm activity across many regions over the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Southwest Monsoon is making strides, advancing over various parts of the Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman region, reports the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meteorologists predict the monsoon will continue to advance further in the coming days, spreading over more parts of the region.

Meanwhile, temperatures soared to 45°C in parts of Northwest India, with IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar warning of an impending heatwave in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued, with light rain expected by May 22, offering some respite from the scorching temperatures.

The IMD also forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the nation over the next five days. While Delhi experienced relief through rain showers yesterday, more precipitation is on the horizon, with temperatures predicted to dip to 37-39°C as storms develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

