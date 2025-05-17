Left Menu

Owaisi Urges Turkey to Rethink Pakistan Support Amid India's Anti-Terror Mission

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls on Turkey to reevaluate its Pakistan support, urging recognition of India's vast Muslim populace and historical ties. Touring Europe, Owaisi and a multi-party delegation emphasize India's firm stance against terrorism and Operation Sindoor’s role in combating cross-border threats.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Turkey to reconsider its backing of Pakistan, urging Ankara to acknowledge India's deep-rooted historical connections and its significant Muslim population, which outnumbers Pakistan's. Speaking to ANI during a multi-party delegation visit to European nations, Owaisi laid emphasis on India's unwavering stand against Pakistan-backed terrorism and its commitment to highlighting these issues on a global stage.

Pointing out the long-standing historical ties between India and Turkey, Owaisi reminded Ankara of entities like Isbank, with previous Indian stakeholders, emphasizing that Turkey should not overlook the fact that over 200 million Muslims reside in India.

Owaisi also voiced criticism over the U.S. for initiating a ceasefire announcement rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting the stark trade contrast between India and Pakistan with the U.S., where India's trade reaches beyond $150 billion compared to Pakistan's $10 billion trade with the states.

Further criticizing the U.S., Owaisi questioned America's assurances on Pakistan's terror actions and labeled Pakistan's military as perpetual troublemakers for India, urging the U.S. to designate the TRF, a Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, as a terrorist group.

Heading to Germany, France, and other key allies alongside prominent Indian politicians, Owaisi reaffirmed the delegation's mission to represent India's fight against terrorism and to communicate the adverse impacts of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, including civilian casualties, on the global stage.

The delegation carries forward India's unified stance and zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, relaying the national consensus with members from various political backgrounds. As part of this effort, Owaisi underscores the importance of India's Operation Sindoor, conducted in retaliation to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, ensuring the international community is aware of India's efforts to uphold regional stability.

