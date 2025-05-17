Left Menu

J&K Enhances Ex-Gratia for Violence Victims Amid Rising Security Efforts

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced significant increases in ex-gratia relief for victims of violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The move aims to support civilians and government employees affected by violence and civil commotion, enhancing relief beyond central schemes and focusing on internal security and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to bolster support for victims of violence, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has increased ex-gratia relief under the Security Related Expenditure program. The decision provides additional assistance for the death, disability, or injury of civilians and government employees beyond existing central government schemes for terrorist violence victims.

The policy update includes comprehensive enhancement in ex-gratia amounts. For civilian deaths due to violence, relief has jumped from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 2.5 Lakh, marking a 250% increase. Permanent disability coverage for civilians has also been revised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 Lakh. Ex-servicemen in the police force will see death-related ex-gratia grow from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 4 Lakh, and permanent disability compensation increased to Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Furthermore, the ex-gratia for a magistrate's death while on duty rose significantly from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh, reflecting heightened governmental focus on administrative roles. Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasized the ongoing vulnerability to cross-border terrorism, revealing a firm stance against such threats with intensified security measures. Meanwhile, the increased ex-gratia aims to ensure dignified lives for the next of kin of those who've sacrificed for national security.

