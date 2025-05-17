J&K Enhances Ex-Gratia for Violence Victims Amid Rising Security Efforts

In a strategic move to bolster support for victims of violence, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has increased ex-gratia relief under the Security Related Expenditure program. The decision provides additional assistance for the death, disability, or injury of civilians and government employees beyond existing central government schemes for terrorist violence victims.

The policy update includes comprehensive enhancement in ex-gratia amounts. For civilian deaths due to violence, relief has jumped from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 2.5 Lakh, marking a 250% increase. Permanent disability coverage for civilians has also been revised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 Lakh. Ex-servicemen in the police force will see death-related ex-gratia grow from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 4 Lakh, and permanent disability compensation increased to Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Furthermore, the ex-gratia for a magistrate's death while on duty rose significantly from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh, reflecting heightened governmental focus on administrative roles. Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasized the ongoing vulnerability to cross-border terrorism, revealing a firm stance against such threats with intensified security measures. Meanwhile, the increased ex-gratia aims to ensure dignified lives for the next of kin of those who've sacrificed for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)