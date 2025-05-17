Left Menu

Haryana Woman Arrested for Alleged Spying Sparks International Controversy

Haris Malhotra's daughter, accused of espionage by Haryana Police, is entangled in a cross-border controversy involving alleged ties with Pakistani intelligence. Accusations revolve around sensitive information exchange and visits to Pakistan. Haris demands the return of confiscated belongings, emphasizing her innocence and international travel allowances.

Haris Malhotra, father of Jyoti Rani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cross-border espionage controversy has emerged as Haryana Police arrested Jyoti Rani from Hisar, accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan. Her father, Haris Malhotra, claims that she is innocent and had visited Pakistan legally to make YouTube videos.

In a statement to ANI, Malhotra denied any wrongdoing on her part. He demanded the immediate return of confiscated belongings, including phones, bank documents, and a laptop.

According to Hisar DSP Kamaljeet, the police nabbed Jyoti under the Official Secret Act, supported by suspicious material from her devices. She remains in custody while investigations continue, amidst claims of repeated interactions with Pakistani individuals and intelligence operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

