Bengaluru Battles Deluge: Political Tensions Rise Amid Flood Chaos

Bengaluru grapples with severe flooding after relentless rains. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar vows to tackle the crisis, while BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticizes government efforts. Citizens face hardship as roads flood and offices shut. Meteorologists predict more rain, with authorities striving to manage the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:08 IST
Police rescue stranded families in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is grappling with severe waterlogging following torrential rains over the last 24-hour period, causing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to voice significant concern. His statement emphasized a commitment to addressing the challenges with unwavering dedication. Meanwhile, the BJP has criticized the government's response, led by MP Tejasvi Surya, who questioned the efficacy of Shivakumar's actions.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter to challenge the government's track record, urging a focus on fundamental infrastructure over ambitious projects. He pointed out that after two years in his role, Shivakumar should demonstrate substantial progress rather than making excuses for ongoing issues.

In the face of criticism, DK Shivakumar reassured Bengaluru's citizens of a steadfast effort to implement sustainable flooding solutions. He announced plans to visit affected areas and coordinate relief efforts. Heavy rain overnight has left Bengaluru paralyzed, with inundated roads, traffic woes, and damaged trees exacerbating the crisis. Residents have expressed frustration, and authorities are actively working to alleviate further flood impact amid continued forecasts of adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

