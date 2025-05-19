Left Menu

Empowering India: Nationwide Agricultural Initiative Aims for Self-Reliance and Prosperity

The Central Government spearheads 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to modernize agriculture, involving farmers across 65,000 villages nationwide. With coordination from Union and state ministers, the campaign incorporates scientific techniques and welfare schemes to uplift farmers, echoing PM Modi's vision for a prosperous, self-reliant agricultural sector by 2047.

Updated: 19-05-2025 22:09 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Central Government has embarked on a significant initiative to transform its agricultural sector, focusing on self-reliance, modernization, and prosperity. Under the leadership of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, a pivotal virtual meeting was convened, bringing together agriculture ministers from across India, including Delhi's Development Minister, Kapil Mishra.

The meeting's primary agenda was to assess preparations for the upcoming 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' a national campaign scheduled between May 29 and June 12, 2025. This effort aims to ensure the dissemination of modern agricultural techniques and scientific knowledge, combined with welfare schemes, to farmers across the nation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lab to Land' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' visions.

Delhi will play a crucial role, with activities planned in 87 villages, including 36 programs emphasizing enhanced Kharif crop management. The initiative seeks to boost both production and fair pricing for farmers while promoting natural farming. Over 1.30 crore farmers in more than 65,000 villages will be engaged, with top scientists and agriculture experts forming a unified team to drive this transformative mission. Minister Chauhan underscored the campaign's inclusive nature, advocating for collaborative efforts to ensure its profound nationwide impact. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

