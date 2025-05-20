Banking Scandal Unveiled: High-Profile Arrests Shake Financial Sector

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subodh Kumar Goel, the former CMD of UCO Bank, over allegations of involvement in a staggering Rs 6,200 crore loan fraud linked to Concast Steel and Power Ltd.

Senior officials from major banks continue to face legal challenges; former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and husband were arrested on loan irregularities, while Yes Bank's ex-CEO Rana Kapoor faces multiple investigations. Meanwhile, previous Syndicate and IDBI Bank heads dealt with bribery and loan misconduct issues.

The ongoing arrest and investigation of banking leaders illuminate systemic issues within India's financial sector, prompting calls for stricter regulatory oversight and reforms to restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)