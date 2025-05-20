Left Menu

Banking Scandal Unveiled: High-Profile Arrests Shake Financial Sector

Banking executives are increasingly under scrutiny as former UCO Bank CMD Subodh Kumar Goel is arrested in connection with a large-scale bank loan fraud. Past arrests include top professionals from ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Syndicate Bank, highlighting the persistent issues of fraud and money laundering in the banking industry.

Updated: 20-05-2025 17:25 IST
Banking Scandal Unveiled: High-Profile Arrests Shake Financial Sector
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subodh Kumar Goel, the former CMD of UCO Bank, over allegations of involvement in a staggering Rs 6,200 crore loan fraud linked to Concast Steel and Power Ltd.

Senior officials from major banks continue to face legal challenges; former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and husband were arrested on loan irregularities, while Yes Bank's ex-CEO Rana Kapoor faces multiple investigations. Meanwhile, previous Syndicate and IDBI Bank heads dealt with bribery and loan misconduct issues.

The ongoing arrest and investigation of banking leaders illuminate systemic issues within India's financial sector, prompting calls for stricter regulatory oversight and reforms to restore public trust.

