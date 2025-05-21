CM Sukhu's Tribute: Honoring Sacrifices and Visionaries

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed deep sorrow following the tragic death of Agniveer Naveen Kumar, who perished in a landslide in Kargil's Drass Sector. Kumar, a native of the Kangra district, was commemorated for his dedicated service to the nation. In a social media post, CM Sukhu extended his heartfelt condolences, underscoring Kumar's memorable commitment to the country.

The Chief Minister also commemorated the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Shimla, celebrating his enduring legacy. Sukhu praised Gandhi's unparalleled contributions to India's unity and progress, spotlighting his pivotal role in ushering the nation into the digital era. Sukhu reiterated the state government's dedication to Gandhi's vision, aiming to uplift marginalized communities.

In honor of Rajiv Gandhi's vision, the state government has launched various initiatives, such as the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Yojna to enhance educational quality, and the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna, offering loans and subsidies to young entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister also led a pledge for national unity and integration on the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day, paying floral tributes at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)