Supreme Court to Hear Bombay High Court Passenger Jetty Dispute

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition contesting the Bombay High Court's refusal to suspend construction of a passenger jetty and terminal near Colaba's iconic Gateway of India. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai alongside Justice Augustine George Masih, scheduled the hearing for next week.

The Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association is challenging the May 7 High Court ruling, which allowed the continuation of developments near the Radio Club in Colaba. The group argues that the jetty's construction jeopardizes local heritage sites and disrupts the environment, pushing for an urgent review by the apex court.

The state government maintains that the project serves the public interest and is essential for infrastructure development. Yet, concerns over environmental degradation and cultural preservation have rallied residents to seek an interim halt to construction activities until legal matters are fully resolved. The debate highlights the ongoing conflict between infrastructure development and heritage conservation in urban India.

(With inputs from agencies.)