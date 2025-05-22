Left Menu

Brazil Awaits Bird Flu Clearance to Resume Chicken Exports

Brazil has initiated a 28-day observation period to ensure its chicken farms are free from bird flu, following disinfection of the initial outbreak site. Successful clearance could lead to the lifting of trade bans imposed by various countries. Authorities are reinforcing preventive measures to secure the status.

Updated: 22-05-2025 19:20 IST
Brazil commenced a critical 28-day observation period on Thursday to determine if its chicken farms can be officially declared free of bird flu. The effort follows a thorough disinfection of the initial outbreak site in Rio Grande do Sul's Montenegro town. This marks a crucial step for the world's largest chicken exporter to lift trade bans enforced by multiple nations.

The confirmation by state authorities that the contaminated farm is now clear offers hope that, with no new bird flu cases detected in the upcoming 28 days, Brazil can restore its disease-free status. The watch period began on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strict vigilance, according to Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro.

Ongoing investigations continue across Brazil, with attention on commercial farms in Santa Catarina and Tocantins states. Preliminary tests have ruled out an outbreak in Tocantins, yet federal authorities are conducting further testing. Rabobank analyst Wagner Yanaguizawa highlighted the decisive nature of the coming days, asserting that a clear status after the observation period could lead to the resumption of normal trade flows.

