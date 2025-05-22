Karnataka High Court Stays FIR Proceedings Against BJP's Malviya and Republic TV's Goswami
The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted proceedings against BJP's Amit Malviya and Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, with a new hearing scheduled for June 20. The FIRs against them, which were claimed to be politically motivated, have discrepancies regarding alleged offenses.
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a stay on proceedings against BJP figure Amit Malviya and Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The next court date is set for June 20, as per Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam's statements to the press.
Reports highlighted that the High Court had passed these interim orders in response to petitions challenging two separate First Information Reports (FIRs). These FIRs, initiated against Malviya and Goswami, supposedly involve offenses under Section 352, although certified copies suggest Section 353, thereby revealing discrepancies and alleged political targeting.
Aruna Shyam announced that notices have been served to various complainants linked to the Congress party. Till the matter is heard again in June, all current proceedings are paused.
Complaints were lodged accusing Malviya and Goswami of disseminating misinformation, particularly regarding the erroneous depiction of Istanbul Congress Centre as an INC office. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed criminal complaints were filed but acknowledged a Republic Digital correction issued on May 20, which attributed the mistake to technical error.
