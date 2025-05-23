Union Calls for Trump to Block Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid
The United Steelworkers union urged President Trump to block Nippon Steel's bid for U.S. Steel, despite a $14 billion investment promise by the Japanese firm. They claim Nippon has historically dumped steel in the U.S. and warn the deal could endanger national security.
The United Steelworkers union has appealed to President Donald Trump urging him to block the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, a major Japanese company. Despite Nippon's promise to invest $14 billion in U.S. Steel, the union remains skeptical, as first reported by Reuters.
Following a national security panel's recommendation, the union accused Nippon Steel of underhanded tactics, including dumping steel in the U.S. for years and attempting to undermine American industry by acquiring U.S. Steel. They believe this merger could jeopardize national security.
When approached, Nippon Steel chose not to comment. U.S. Steel, whose stock fell by 1% immediately after the news, also did not respond to requests for comments. However, the company's shares rose by 1.4% on the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Precision Strikes Decimate Key Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan
Global Business Shifts: Energy Upgrades and Mergers
Odisha Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure and Health Schemes
IFC Invests $30M in BEEL Sustainable Credit II to Boost Mexico’s Green Infrastructure
Operation Sindoor: Uniting Parties for National Security