Left Menu

Union Calls for Trump to Block Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

The United Steelworkers union urged President Trump to block Nippon Steel's bid for U.S. Steel, despite a $14 billion investment promise by the Japanese firm. They claim Nippon has historically dumped steel in the U.S. and warn the deal could endanger national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:28 IST
Union Calls for Trump to Block Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Steelworkers union has appealed to President Donald Trump urging him to block the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, a major Japanese company. Despite Nippon's promise to invest $14 billion in U.S. Steel, the union remains skeptical, as first reported by Reuters.

Following a national security panel's recommendation, the union accused Nippon Steel of underhanded tactics, including dumping steel in the U.S. for years and attempting to undermine American industry by acquiring U.S. Steel. They believe this merger could jeopardize national security.

When approached, Nippon Steel chose not to comment. U.S. Steel, whose stock fell by 1% immediately after the news, also did not respond to requests for comments. However, the company's shares rose by 1.4% on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025